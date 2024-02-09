 Bihar Board Expands Free Coaching To CBSE And ICSE Students
HomeEducationBihar Board Expands Free Coaching To CBSE And ICSE Students

Bihar Board expands program to include CBSE and ICSE students. Apply online by Feb 25 at coaching.biharboardonline.com.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Bihar Board extends free medical and engineering coaching program to include students from CBSE and ICSE boards. Previously this was limited to Bihar Board-affiliated schools, the initiative now encompasses students from other boards. Students enrolled in the Inter-Science program through the Bihar School Examination Board are eligible.

Application and Selection process

Interested candidates, including those appearing for the 10th board exams this year, can apply online on the coaching.biharboardonline.com website until February 25. The application fee is Rs 100 per candidate. Selection for the free coaching program will be based on entrance examinations and interviews. Merit will determine the final selection. The initial application deadline was February 8, but it has been extended to accommodate more applicants.

Program Details

Selected students will receive free coaching at educational centers established in divisional headquarters. Each divisional headquarters will offer 100 seats, divided equally between boys and girls for both medical (NEET-UG) and engineering (JEE) preparation programs.

According to media reports, the initiative aims to provide equal opportunities for students from different boards to prepare for medical and engineering entrance exams, regardless of their financial background. This initiative underscores the commitment of the Bihar Board to support students in their pursuit of higher education and career goals.

