 Bihar Police SI Prelims 2023 Results Out At bpssc.bih.nic.in; Mains Exam Next
Candidates who have passed the BPSSC SI Prelims Exam 2023 can take the mains exam. More information about the mains exam will be provided later.

Bihar Police SI Prelims 2023 Results Out At bpssc.bih.nic.in; Mains Exam Next

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the preliminary exam outcomes for the hiring of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Prohibition and Vigilance departments. Individuals who took the BPSSC SI Prelims Exam 2023 can check their results on the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The initial test took place on November 1, 2023, at different locations, with 45,510 candidates taking part. Yet, 1,129 candidates were ineligible because of misconduct and other factors.

To download the BPSSC SI Prelims 2023 Result PDF, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Navigate to the 'Prohibition Department' section on the homepage.

Click on the notification link titled 'Results of preliminary (written) exam conducted for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition Excise and Registration Department and Police Sub Inspector, Vigilance in Vigilance Department against advertisement number 03/2023.'

A PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed.

Download and save the BPSSC SI Prelims Result 2023 for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 64 vacancies, with 63 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 post for Police Sub Inspector Vigilance. The selection process will include a written test, PET/PMT, character verification/certificate verification, and a medical check-up.

