Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024: BPSC TRE 3.0 Notification Out, 220 Vacancies Announced

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination 2024 (BPSC TRE 3.0). Here are the key highlights and details to assist aspirants in navigating through the application process:

Important Dates:

Registration: February 10 to 23

Last date to register with a late fee: February 25

Application window: February 10 to 25

The commission has announced that the number of vacancies for this recruitment cycle will be disclosed later on the BPSC website.

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum age requirement: 18 years (except for certain categories)

Maximum age limit: 37 years for UR male, 40 for OBC, BC, UR female, and 42 for SC and ST candidates

The lower age limit for secondary, senior secondary, and SC, ST welfare schools is 21 years.

Cut-off date for age limit determination: August 1, 2023

Reserved category candidates are eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit.

Exam Structure and Content:

The examination comprises three parts: language, general studies, and a subject-specific section.

Language test (Part-I) is qualifying, consisting of 30 questions worth 30 marks.

Part II includes 40 questions on general studies, each carrying one mark.

Part III consists of 80 questions related to the teaching subject, totalling 80 marks.

Merit list preparation is based on language qualification.

How to Apply Online for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Navigate to the "Recruitment" or "Latest Announcements" section to find the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 notification.

Read the detailed notification carefully to understand eligibility criteria, exam dates, and the application process.

Click on the provided link to access the online application portal (usually onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in).

Fill out the application form accurately with personal, educational, and contact details as per instructions.

Upload scanned copies of required documents such as educational certificates, photograph, and signatures as specified.

Review the application thoroughly before submitting it and make the necessary payment of application fees, if applicable, through the provided online payment gateway.

Aspiring candidates are advised to adhere to the deadlines and guidelines outlined by the BPSC to ensure a smooth application process for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination 2024.