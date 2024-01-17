BPSC Announces 220 Vacancies For Assistant Professor; Apply At bpsc.bih.nic.in | Representational Pic

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced openings for the position of Assistant Professor in Super Specialty Departments within State Medical Colleges under the Health Department, Government of Bihar. Candidates who are interested can submit their applications through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in until January 28, 2024.

The recruitment is for 220 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates should check out the the official notification for information on eligibility criteria, age limits, and other details.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a Biometric fee as specified below, based on their reservation category:

General candidates: Rs 100

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of Bihar State: Rs 25

All (reserved/unreserved category) female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar state: Rs 25

Handicapped candidates (40% or more): Rs 25

All other candidates: Rs 100

Steps to Apply for the Vacancies:

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, locate and click on the Assistant Professor application link

Complete the registration form, make the necessary payment, and submit the application

Verify the details and download the submitted form

Keep a printed copy for future reference