 BPSC Teacher Arrested For Job Scam In Bihar's Begusarai
BPSC teacher arrested for fraudulent job acquisition in Bihar's Begusarai. District Education Officer's inquiry revealed mismatched photos and thumb impressions, leading to the teacher's arrest. Additional Chief Secretary orders biometric tests for newly-appointed teachers.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A BPSC teacher who fraudulently obtained a job and was working in a government primary school at Raghunandanpur in Bihar's Begusarai has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR had been registered against accused teacher Numa Kumari following the complaint lodged by the duty magistrate Farman Danish in the Town police station.

The incident came to light when the District Education Officer was scanning of the documents of all newly-appointed teachers in the first phase of recruitment last year and it was found that the photo of the teacher who was working in the school and the photo of the candidate who had given the examination were different.

article-image

On that basis, the DEO initiated an inquiry and asked officials to conduct the biometric including thumb impression of Numa Kumari. The thumb impression was also mismatched and this was conveyed to the District Magistrate, who ordered the fake teacher's arrest.

article-image

The official said that she will be produced in the local court and she will go to judicial custody.

The Education Department had received complaints about many candidates fraudulently obtaining the job of teacher in the first phase. Keeping this in view, Additional Chief Secretary, Education, K.K. Pathak had ordered biometric tests for newly-appointed teachers.

