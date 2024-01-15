 Viral Video: Student Faces Aggravated Battery Charges For Assaulting Teacher In Georgia
In Rockdale County, Georgia, a ninth-grade student is facing aggravated battery charges for assaulting English Language Arts teacher Tiwana Turner at Heritage High School, according to several social media posts on X. A viral video footage captured a heated confrontation between the student and Ms. Turner, who was covering a class for a colleague.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Student Faces Aggravated Battery Charges For Assaulting Teacher In Georgia | X @kafransr

Student accused teacher of disrespecting deceased mother

The dispute escalated when the student accused the teacher of disrespecting her deceased mother, triggering a violent altercation, social media account @kafransr said.

Defending herself, Ms. Turner found herself thrown to the ground during the scuffle, resulting in a broken leg. Hospitalized and requiring extensive rehabilitation, it is uncertain when she can resume work.

The Rockdale Newton Citizen reported on the incident, prompting the school district to release a statement condemning violence on campus. The district emphasized a thorough investigation into the attack and affirmed a zero-tolerance policy for student violence towards staff.

The statement underlined that students causing harm to others, either students or staff, would face discipline in accordance with the Student Discipline Code of Conduct and appropriate legal charges.

