UK Teacher Barred For Sex With Student, Permanently Removed From Profession | Photo: Pixabay

According to Metro, a female teacher in the UK who had sex with a 15-year-old student in a field has been permanently barred from the teaching profession. The source claims that 38-year-old Kandice Barber, who was a teacher at Princes Risborough School in Buckinghamshire, had sex with a student and was sentenced to six years and two months in prison in 2021.

Additionally, it was disclosed during the court that the youngster was persuaded by the married mother-of-three by sending him lewd texts and X-rated images. In 2018, she began contacting him. Later, she took him to a field and they had sex. Then, even as she was instructing him in class, she texted him on Snapchat, saying things like, "You cannot make me blush while I am teaching now, poker face lol."

During a school assembly, she also sent the teenager flirtatious texts. One of them asked, "Do you like b**bs or b*m?" and included a picture of herself on a bed with sex toys all around it. She also threatened to "take him down" if the teenager told any higher-ranking staff members.

Teacher pleads innocence

The instructor continues to insist on her innocence and deny any misconduct. ''Despite the convictions I have always asserted my innocence,'' Barber stated in a misspelled note, as per Metro.

Nonetheless, the panel concluded that Barber had spoken to the youngster in "an inappropriate and sexually suggestive manner" and that this was "calculated".

According to teaching fraternity, her actions showed a "callous and selfish disregard for her pupil's well-being," and "her behavior would rightfully appall the public."

''Her conduct was so flagrant and destructive that it is essentially incompatible with her being able to teach in the future,'' stated the panel report, as per Metro.

Education Secretary Sarah Buxcey stated, ''In my opinion, the absence of indications of insight or sorrow implies that there is some possibility of the repetition of this activity and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of learners." The panel determined that Ms. Barber's interests were subordinated to considerations of the public interest. She should not be permitted to teach in the future due to the extreme and detrimental nature of her behavior.

After supporting her during her trial, her husband Daniel Barber has severed their relationship and is now expecting a child with a different woman.