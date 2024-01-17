Former Singapore Teacher Jailed for Showing 12-Year-Old Student Pornographic Video

Representational photo | File

In Singapore, a former teacher was imprisoned for allegedly showing a boy student, age 12, a pornographic video. According to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report, Kenneth Loh Jiahui followed the student into an apartment building's elevator and showed him the pornographic footage last year. He chose to "tease and arouse" the boy because he thought he was a "easy target" and wanted to see how he would respond.

The incident

The boy was at a bus stop when the now-fired lecturer saw him on June 8, 2023, while he was doing a delivery in Pasir Ris, he testified in court.

Jiahui followed the boy from the bus stop to the nearby apartment building's lift lobby, according to the SCMP report. With haste, he took out his smartphone and navigated to a pornographic website. Jiahui grinned and showed the boy the video as soon as they got inside the lift.

The student shook his head and turned away when he was asked if he had ever seen such clips before, the court was informed.

However, Jiahui continued to show the boy the video by putting his arm around his shoulder. Upon reaching his floor, the student hurriedly exited the lift.

He reported the incident to his mother, who contacted the police. With the use of CCTV footage, Jiahui was located and taken into custody.

To preserve his identity, the student's name has not been disclosed.

Court's order and punishment

Jiahui was fired from his position as a lecturer at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East, where he taught students in the age bracket of 17 to 25, following the filing of a case against him and his guilty plea.

According to the outlet, the man told the judge that he did this to see how the boy would respond.

Jiahui was given a five-month and two-week jail sentence on Tuesday for his actions.