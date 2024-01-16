Missouri High School Student Faces Charges After Violent Assault on Teacher; Video Goes Viral | X@darktruthtales

A Missouri high school student is now facing criminal charges following a disturbing viral video that captured her wrestling and repeatedly punching her 65-year-old teacher, leaving the educator hospitalized, the New York Post reported. The video, posted on social media site X, depicts the St. Louis teacher desperately trying to shield herself from the student's assault.

In the footage, the student continues to punch and slap the teacher, even when the educator rolls on top of her. Other students can be seen gasping in shock as the two continue to wrestle on the floor. Eventually, some students attempt to intervene and pull the girl off the teacher, who manages to rise to her feet before falling back down.

Criminal charges will be pursued against the student

A male teacher intervenes, yelling, "Stop! Stop!" as another student leads the girl away. A second clip shows the girl on her back in the hallway with her wrists restrained, seemingly convulsing.

According to students, the altercation began when the teacher confronted the girl for going to her locker to get medication for seizures. The teacher's partner mentioned that, during a hospital visit, the teacher had no idea why she was attacked and was left in a state of confusion.

The St. Louis police confirmed that criminal charges will be pursued against the unidentified teenager in juvenile court. The Normandy Schools district is currently addressing the incident, conducting an internal investigation, and cooperating with local law enforcement. The safety and well-being of students and staff remain a top priority for Normandy Schools Collective.