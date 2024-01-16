 Viral: Female Teachers In Uttar Pradesh Assigned To Assist Brides In Mass Wedding Preparations
In the district of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, 20 female teachers from government schools have been tasked with assisting brides in their make-up and other preparations, as well as ensuring their smooth transition to the venue of a community wedding organized under the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna

Tuesday, January 16, 2024
article-image
Representative Image

In the district of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, 20 female teachers from government schools have been tasked with assisting brides in their make-up and other preparations, a social media post on X said.

The X user, @Benarasiyaa, also added that the teachers had to ensure the smooth transition to the venue of a community wedding organized under the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna (Chief Minister's Mass Wedding Scheme).

MP: Bride Rides Horse To Groom's Place In Burhanpur (WATCH)
The post shows a notice by the Uttar Pradesh Government that says, "The District Magistrate has given instructions to female teachers employees to go to duty as per the following instructions for make-up and other arrangements for the brides participating in the marriage programme."

The marriage program of 801 couples was organized in the premises of Government Inter College Banda on 16th January, 2024 in the presence of Sanjeev Kumar, the Minister of State (Social Welfare), Uttar Pradesh, according to the post.

Netizens React

Netizens reacted hilariously to the post with one user saying, "At least they will do something. Presently they just stay at home & a cut is just given to headmaster for attendance." Another user said, "But teaching and evaluation should also be made more informal."

