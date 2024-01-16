Viral: Female Teachers In Uttar Pradesh Assigned To Assist Brides In Mass Wedding Preparations | Representative Image

In the district of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, 20 female teachers from government schools have been tasked with assisting brides in their make-up and other preparations, a social media post on X said.

The X user, @Benarasiyaa, also added that the teachers had to ensure the smooth transition to the venue of a community wedding organized under the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna (Chief Minister's Mass Wedding Scheme).

In UP's Banda, 20 female teachers of govt schools were assigned duty to help brides with their make-up and other arrangements and bring them to the venue of community wedding being organised under Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna. pic.twitter.com/vm7heGrOy9 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 16, 2024

The post shows a notice by the Uttar Pradesh Government that says, "The District Magistrate has given instructions to female teachers employees to go to duty as per the following instructions for make-up and other arrangements for the brides participating in the marriage programme."

The marriage program of 801 couples was organized in the premises of Government Inter College Banda on 16th January, 2024 in the presence of Sanjeev Kumar, the Minister of State (Social Welfare), Uttar Pradesh, according to the post.

Netizens React

Netizens reacted hilariously to the post with one user saying, "At least they will do something. Presently they just stay at home & a cut is just given to headmaster for attendance." Another user said, "But teaching and evaluation should also be made more informal."