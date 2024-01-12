UK Shocker: Female Prison Officer Caught On Camera Giving Oral Sex To Inmate, Sentenced To 16 Months In Jail

Shania Begum | X/@BrumPolice

A female prison officer in the UK has been sent to jail after she was caught performing sexual acts with an inmate. The accused officer, identified as 25-year-old Shania Begum, pleaded guilty of having sex with a prisoner named Joshua Mullings at HM Prison Birmingham. She was jailed for 16 months at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, January 11.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Shania would take Joshua to private areas of the prison on pretext of supervising him. There, they would engage in activities ranging from "play fighting, flirting, heavy petting, and penetrative sex". Their physical relationship was exposed when the other officers became suspicious of Shania's activities and installed CCTV cameras.

Officer Caught On Camera Performing Oral Sex

A CCTV camera caught Shania performing oral sex on Joshua on two occasion. When Shania was arrested on 3 October 2022, the cops checked her mobile phone and internet browsing history. This revealed that she had an interest in Joshua and what was written about him in the media. She was also accused of being non-cooperative during the inquiry.

A prison officer has been jailed for 16 months after she admitted to engaging in sexual activity with an inmate at HMP Birmingham.

Read more 👇https://t.co/UgZQtax0p2 pic.twitter.com/eITqCbfzSU — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) January 12, 2024

"The behaviour of Begum clearly erodes the public's trust in her as a prison officer, and she now faces a period of time behind bars," an officer was quoted as saying.

'Marriage Pressure Forced Shania To Engage In Relationship'

Shania's lawyer Andrew Baker told court that she was "deeply remorseful" for the behaviour. He said Shania was being pressurised for an arranged marriage and this led her to act "out of character way". Observing that Shania's act had a "corrosive effect" on the prison system, Judge John Butterfield sentenced her to 16 months in prison.