 Viral Video Shows Teacher And Students Dancing To 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' Bhajan
Watch the viral video of a teacher and students dancing to the 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan. Netizens are cheering the heartwarming performance that's capturing attention ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
In a viral video making rounds on the social media, school students can be seen grooving to the 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with their teacher.

The video starts off with the teacher dancing to the tunes and the students following her steps and grooving to the bhajan. The video is rapidly going viral on the internet and is gauging positive reactions from the netizens.

The video was posted on the social media platform 'Instagram' by a user named mishra_angel1806, with the caption 'Jai shree Ram'.

The netizens have flooded the comments cheering the teacher and the students. One user wrote, "Very Good", while the others chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' in the comment section.

This video was originally posted on January 9, 2023.

In the video, the students can be seen joyfully dancing to the beats of the bhajan as they follow the lead of their teacher. This video is going viral ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from January 16 to 21, 2024. The ceremonial induction of Shri Ram Lalla is set to take place on January 22, 2024.

