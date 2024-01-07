 VIDEO: Student Smokes Weed In Classroom
Watch viral video of a student smoking weed in class, gaining attention of fellow students. No teacher intervention seen as the video rapidly spreads on social media platforms.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
In a viral video making rounds on the social media platforms, a student can be seen lighting up a blunt in class full of students.

Viral Video Of Student Smoking Weed

In a viral video posted on the microblogging site and social media platform 'X' (previously Twitter) by a user @middlemanmediaa, a student can be seen lighting a blunt i.e. a cigar in which the tobacco is replaced with marijuana, also popularly known as pot or weed.

Other Students Present In Class

After lightning the blunt, the student starts smoking the cigar in the class gaining the attention of the fellow students present in the class. The other fellow students can be seen expressing shock through their expressions and start watching his actions while some start laughing.

As the video proceeds, the student continues to smoke the blunt. No sign of teacher's presence or intervention can be seen in the video.

Student Smokes At Teacher's Desk?

The caption of the post suggests that the student had lighted up a blunt at his teacher's desk.

The identity of the student and university in the video is unknown.

The video is rapidly going viral on social media platforms.

What Is Blunt?

A blunt is a cigar that's emptied and packed with marijuana, then rolled using a tobacco leaf wrap or any non-joint paper with no glue, typically from a cheap cigar. Unlike a joint, which is made using rolling papers, a blunt is distinct in its composition.

