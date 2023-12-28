 Karnataka: Romantic Photo Shoot Of Teacher, Student Goes Viral
Teacher Romantic Photoshoot with pupil: The head Teacher went on a school-sponsored educational trip lately, and she acted in this manner with a student. Their pictures have gone viral on social media.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
In a shocking incident, the headmistress of a government high school in Murugamalla village, Chintamani taluk, has come under intense scrutiny for her alleged misbehaviour with a male student during an educational study tour. The incident has sparked outrage among parents, leading to calls for immediate action against the teacher.

What happened during the trip?

According to the various media reports, during the tour, Pushpalatha the headmistress reportedly engaged in inappropriate behaviour with a minor boy studying in SSLC, capturing intimate moments with him on her mobile phone. The leaked photos, which quickly went viral on social media, depict the headmistress in romantic poses with the high school student. The images reveal scenes of the student kissing the teacher, holding her, and tugging at her saree.

Parents demand action 

Parents of the affected student were appalled upon discovering the scandal and promptly confronted Pushpalatha at the school. Outraged by the incident, they filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer (BEO) and demanded a thorough investigation into the headmistress's behaviour. The parents are urging swift action against Pushpalatha, emphasizing the need for accountability in the educational system.

The scandal has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of students during educational trips.

