Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: Class 12 Results Announced, 93.37% Students Pass, Result Link to Go Live at 1 PM

ANI

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results for the HSC (Class 12) exam. This year, a total of 1433331 students registered for the HSC exam in Maharashtra. Out of these, 1423923 students appeared for the exam, and 1329684 students passed.

The pass percentage is 93.37%. Students can check the Maharashtra HSC result 2024 online starting at 1 pm.

The official websites for checking the results are mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and results.digilocker.gov.in. To access the Maharashtra HSC 12th result, students will need their roll number and mother's first name.

The Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) will share key details such as the pass percentage, gender-wise result, division-wise result, etc. in the press conference. After that, marks will be shared on the above-mentioned websites.

Some important dates related to the HSC result are:

Maharashtra HSC result date: May 21 (check scores from 1 pm)

Re-evaluation of result: Application will be accepted from May 22 to June 5

Photocopy of answer sheet: Application from May 26 to June 14

Supplementary exam: Application from May 27 and exam in June-July.

As many as 14,57,293 students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC examination this year at 3,195 centres across the state. The exam was conducted from February 21 to March 19 in two shifts – 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.