Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 OUT: Female Student from Sambhajinagar Gets 100%, Over 8,000 Score Above 90%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today (May 21) announced the HSC results in a press conference at 11 am. However, MSBSHSE Class 12 marksheets will be available from 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Female student from Sambhajinagar scores 100%

A female student from the Sambhajinagar division has secured a perfect score of 100% in the HSC final examination.

Over 8,000 students exceed 90%

8782 students have scored above 90 per cent marks in the Class 12 final exam.

Among the 9 districts, the Konkan (97.51) division tops while the Mumbai division has the lowest passing percentage (91.95%). A total of 26 subjects show 100 per cent result.

Check pass percentage:

This year, 93.37% students passed the Maharashtra HSC exams which is a 2.12 per cent increase compared to last year’s 91.25%. A total of 95.44 girls passed while boys scored 91.60%. The passing percentage for physically challenged students is 94%.

How to Check Result Online?

The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2024 will be soon available at mahresult.nic.in. Follow these stepsare to view the Maharashtra Board 12th HSC result.

Visit the official websites mentioned above.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Maharashtra HSC results 2024’ link.

Enter the student's roll number and mother’s name in the given fields.

Click on the ‘View Results' button to submit it.

The online mahresult.nic.in 2024 HSC results will be shown on the screen.

Take a printout or screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result 2024 for further reference