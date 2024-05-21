Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 (Out): Girls Outshine Boys by 3.84%, Mumbai Records Lowest Pass Percentage

Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the HSC (Class 12) results for 2024, revealing a commendable pass percentage of 93.37%. Students will be able to check their results online starting at 1 PM today.

This year, a total of 1,433,331 students registered for the HSC exam in Maharashtra. Out of these, 1,423,923 students appeared for the exams, and 1,329,684 have successfully passed. Despite the overall success, the board reported 313 cheating cases during the exams but noted that no cases of dummy students were recorded.

Stream-wise Performance

Among the various streams, the Science stream has once again emerged as the top performer with the highest pass percentage:

- Science: 97.82%

- Commerce: 92.18%

- Arts: 85.88%

- Vocational: 87.75%

- ITI: 87.69%

Girls Outshine boys:

Girls have outperformed boys by a margin of 3.84 percentage points. The pass percentage for girl students stands at 95.44%, while for boys, it is 91.60%.

Division-wise Performance

The Konkan division has recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.91%, maintaining its position as the best-performing division in the state.

Conversely, the Mumbai division has the lowest pass percentage at 91.95%.

Students achieved 100% results in 26 different subjects. To ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the exams, the Maharashtra board deployed 271 flying squads across the state.

The Maharashtra board has ensured all necessary measures were in place to maintain the integrity of the examination process. As students and parents eagerly await the activation of the result link at 1 PM, the MSBSHSE continues to uphold its commitment to educational excellence and transparency.