New Record: 81K Vie For Admission On 60K Seats In BEd Course

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The popularity of the BEd course has significantly gone up this year with more than 81,000 students registering for the two-year degree course in 600 colleges with an intake of around 60,000 seats.

The figures came up when Department of Higher Education released the registration data with around 75,000 getting their documents verified.

“This is for the first time that students in such a large number have registered for the BEd course in the very first round of counselling,” said Rambabu Sharma, director of Matushree Education College.

As per the schedule, the first list of students allotted seats in colleges for BEd, MEd and BPEd, MPEd will be released on Tuesday.

Many students with high percentage in qualifying exams have registered for the BEd course, Sharma said.

Last year, the cut-off for the BEd course was around 72 per cent.

Registration for the second round also starts from today

The registration for second round of counselling in BEd and other teacher education courses will also start on Tuesday. Registrations will be done till May 28. Online verification of documents will take place from May 22 to May 30. The allotment list will come on June 9.

Besides, the third and last round of counselling will take place from June 7 to June 12 and online verification of documents will be done from June 8 to 13.

UG window closed, PG to shut today

While registrations for admission in traditional UG courses closed on Monday, the application window for the first round of counselling will shut on Tuesday.

For those who have not applied for admission in PG courses like MCom, MA and MSc, should act now and do registration on Tuesday itself. Meanwhile, the DHE stated that the allotment list of first round of online counselling for UG courses will be released on May 25.