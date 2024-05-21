Mizoram Class 12 Science, Commerce, And Arts Results OUT!

Representative Image

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially announced the results for the Class 12 board examinations today at 12 pm. Students from the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams can now check their scores online.

The Class 12 board examinations for Mizoram students were held from February 28 to March 28, 2024. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Website to check the result:

mbse.edu.in

mbseonline.com

Steps to Check MBSE HSSLC Result 2024:

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

Click on the link for "MBSE HSSLC Result 2024" available on the homepage.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

After logging in, fill out the application form.

Make the necessary payment for the application fee.

Submit the form and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Students can reach the board during office hours at 9863883041 and 9863722521, via WhatsApp, if they need any additional help or have questions about the results.

It is recommended that parents and students visit the official MBSE websites for the latest updates and information.