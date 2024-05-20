KEA UGCET Result 2024 At kea.kar.nic.in Today; Time, Direct Link

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results for 2024 today. Candidates can check their results on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, once the link is updated. The KEA UGCET 2024 exam was conducted on April 18 and 19, 2024.

To access their KCET results, candidates need their UGCET 2024 login details, which include their application number and the first four characters of their name. The results will provide subject-wise scores, total scores, and the rank obtained by the candidates.

KCET Result 2024 - Highlights

- Result Date: May 20, 2024

- Result Time: To be notified

- Credentials Required: Application number and first four characters of the candidate's name

Official Websites:

- kea.kar.nic.in

- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2024

- www.karresults.nic.in 2024

Details Mentioned in the Result:

- Name of the candidate

- Subject-wise scores

- Total obtained score

- Rank secured by the candidate

Steps to Check KCET 2024 Result:

1. Visit the official KCET result website at kea.kar.nic.in.

2. Click on the KCET result 2024 link.

3. Enter the registration number and the first four characters of your name.

4. Click on “Submit”.

5. The KCET result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a printout of the KCET exam result 2024 for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for the latest updates on the KCET result link and other related information.