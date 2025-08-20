 Intelligence Bureau And Special Cell Interrogate Attacker Rajesh In Shocking Attack On Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIntelligence Bureau And Special Cell Interrogate Attacker Rajesh In Shocking Attack On Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Intelligence Bureau And Special Cell Interrogate Attacker Rajesh In Shocking Attack On Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell team are interrogating the accused, who has been identified as Rajesh. According to the Delhi police, Rajesh came to Delhi for the first time from Rajkot by train yesterday morning, and he stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
In the matter of the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, a case has been registered u/s 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder, Imprisonment for 10 years and fine) at Civil Lines police station. | File Pic

New Delhi: In the matter of the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, a case has been registered u/s 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder, Imprisonment for 10 years and fine) at Civil Lines police station. The accused has been taken into police custody.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell team are interrogating the accused, who has been identified as Rajesh. According to the Delhi police, Rajesh came to Delhi for the first time from Rajkot by train yesterday morning, and he stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines.

The Delhi police claim that Rajesh was talking to his friend in Gujarat on the phone, informing him that he had reached CM House in Shalimar Bagh.

Police will seek the remand of the accused Rajesh. Further investigation is going on from all possible angles.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Read Also
Ahmedabad: Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Class 8 Boy In Khokhara, Mob Vandalises School And...
article-image

Meanwhile, following the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh revealed that the attacker was planning the attack for the past 24 hours, Delhi CMO said on Wednesday.

"The cowardly attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is part of a well-planned conspiracy. The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance," CMO said.

The attacker did the recce of the CM's residence and attempted the attack in a planned manner. The video has been handed over to the police, and an investigation is underway into the matter.

"It is seen in the footage that the attacker did a recce of the Chief Minister's residence, made a video of the place and attempted to attack in a planned manner. This video has been handed over to the police, and an intensive investigation is going on in this regard," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations