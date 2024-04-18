Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod Reunite After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai For Shreyansh Kairav’s Birthday Celebrations

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, also known as ‘Abhira’ from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai emerged as one of the most loved couples on the show. The duo, who replaced Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on the show later went ahead to helm the third generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, a few months back, Pranali and Harshad too bid the show an adieu.

While ‘Abhira’ fans have been waiting to see the duo back onscreen together, this glimpse of the actors reuniting for Shreyansh’s birthday has gotten all the Abhira fans pretty excited.

For the unversed, Shreyansh essayed the character of Abhir, Harshad (Abhimanyu) and Pranali’’s (Akshara) onscreen son on the show.