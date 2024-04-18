Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi To Learn Of Ishaan's Involvement In Her Family's Demise, Will This Be The End Of Her Feelings Towards Him?

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on the channel. Starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the lead roles, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently witnessing it's third generation right now. While the viewers of the show have been eagerly anticipating the beginning of Savi and Ishaan's love story, looks like, it may come to a standstill yet again.

In a recent promo released by the channel, Savi, who has harboured feelings for Ishaan has been imagining him to be everywhere she goes. However, Ishaan will later reveal a bitter truth to her and will reveal that he is responsible for the death of Savi's family. This will leave Savi shocked and heartbroken.

For the unversed, Samrudh, who wanted to marry Savi blackmailed her and asked her for the same and stated that if she does not come, he will kill her family. Petrified, Savi agrees to marry him and decides to leave for the venue. However, Ishaan stops her. Savi asks him to not interfere but Ishaan decides to save her and reaches the venue before Savi. As soon as Samrudh sees Ishaan, he kills Savi's family. It was in this guilt that later on Ishaan marries Savi.

It will be interesting to watch if this revelation of Ishaan changes Savi's feelings towards him?