Kriti Kharbanda Says People Tried To Convince Her Against 'Laal Chooda', Flaunts Grandma's Jewellery In Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot with actor Pulkit Samrat in a grand yet private ceremony near Delhi on March 15. And during her chooda ceremony before the wedding, she chose to wear her grandmother's traditional jewellery and the dupatta that was draped by her mother at her own wedding.

On Thursday, Kriti shared a slew of photos from her chooda ceremony in which she looked radiant in a lime green saree paired along with a simple pink dupatta. "Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal ❤️ bachpan ka Sapna tha," she wrote.

She also revealed that while she was sure about getting a traditional red chooda, a lot of people tried to convince her otherwise. "Laal chooda and traditional kaleera’s were a non negotiable too. The number of people who tried to convince me otherwise was insane. But I’m so glad I stuck to what I wanted to do and didn’t look back," she stated.

In the recent past, a number of actresses were seen ditching the traditional red chooda and opting for pastel pink or ivory choodas for their wedding.

Kriti also revealed that she was not allowed to meet Pulkit until the pheras and that he was overjoyed when he saw the photos from her chooda ceremony. "It was a magical morning. Riding high on emotions and my heart pounding coz pulkit and I weren’t allowed to meet or see each other before the phera’s. While we did things our way, a few things were still old school," she wrote.

"I wish he was a part of this moment too, but sigh, I loved the look on his face the first time he saw these pictures and was bowled over," she added.

Pulkit and Kriti got married at the ITC Grand Bharat hotel in Manesar near Delhi in the presence of their friends and family members. The couple recently revealed that the bride had opted for a pink lehenga for her wedding as it was Pulkit's late mother's wish.

Pulkit and Kriti are expected to throw a starry bash for their friends in the industry soon.