Actor Shalini Pandey Teams Up With PETA India To Promote Adoption Of Cats And Dogs Over Buying From Breeders

Mumbai, Dec 24: Actor Shalini Pandey has teamed up with PETA India to promote the adoption of cats and dogs rather than buying them from breeders or pet shops. The campaign features Pandey with a desi dog from World For All, urging people to “begin a lifelong friendship” by adopting from shelters.

Personal Bond With Rescued Dog Bir

Pandey is a long-time animal lover and rescued her own dog, Bir, from the streets of Himachal Pradesh in 2021. Bir now often appears alongside her on Instagram, highlighting the joys of giving street animals a loving home.

PETA India Highlights Scale Of Stray Animal Crisis

India has over 60 million street dogs and cats, while 8.8 million live in shelters due to a lack of homes. PETA India warns that buying pedigree pets can lead to serious health problems, as these animals are often bred with exaggerated traits. In contrast, community dogs are healthier, stronger and more resilient.

Pandey Joins Celebrities Supporting Animal Adoption

Pandey joins a list of celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit Nene, who have partnered with PETA India to spread awareness about adoption. She encourages anyone ready for the responsibility to rescue an animal, giving it love, care and a forever home.

