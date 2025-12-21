Maharashtra Civic Polls: Mahayuti Battle In Ambernath Sees BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule Lead Mayoral Race After 3 Rounds | Details Here

Mahayuti Battle In Ambernath Sees BJP’s Tejashrii Karranjule Lead Mayoral Race After 3 Rounds | Tejashrii Karranjule

Maharashtra civic polls: BJP candidate Tejashree Karanjule is leading in the Ambarnath Municipal Council mayoral election as counting of votes continues, on Sunday, December 21. After three rounds, Kanjurle maintained a narrow lead, signalling a close contest in the civic polls.

According to a Financial Express report, so far, Kanjurle secured 16,543 votes, ahead of Shinde's Sena candidate, Manish Walekar, who has so far secured 15,170 votes. The main fight in the Ambernath municipal council polls is between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Both parties, incidentally, are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti along with the Nationalist Congress Party.

Meanwhile, counting is currently underway in 253 of the 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with results from the remaining bodies awaited. The results will mark the culmination of a two-phase civic poll held on December 2 and December 20.

Thane district recorded voting in two municipal councils with 108 seats in total, 59 in Ambernath, and 49 in Kulgaon-Badlapur.

What happened on Polling Day?

On Saturday, December 20, voting for the 59-member Ambernath municipal council in Thane district concluded at 5:30 pm. According to media reports, the voter turnout was 54.50 per cent. The municipal council witnessed one incident where 174 "outsiders" were found at a local marriage hall and booked. Sachin Gore, while speaking to news agency PTI, said that a tip-off was received about the presence of a large group at a marriage hall in the Kohojgaon area of Ambernath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar Circle 4). A police team arrived at the site at 2 am and found 174 persons, who were not residents of the area.

The issue snowballed into a political tussle during the day, with an office-bearer of the BJP and Congress leaders alleging the Shiv Sena had lodged more than 200 women, who are not locals, in a marriage hall, possibly to use them for bogus voting. They had been brought from Bhiwandi.

