 Gujarat Tragedy: Parents,12-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Surat After Inhaling Toxic Gas
A family of three, including a 12-year-old boy, was found dead at their home in Surat’s Lalgate area on Tuesday. Police suspect toxic gas inhalation after first responders reported a strong stench and suffocating conditions inside the house. The victims had recently returned from Umrah. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Updated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
Ai-generated image | FPJ

Surat: A tragic incident has emerged from Gujarat's Surat. A family of three, including a 12-year-old boy, was found dead at their home on Tuesday after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes, NDTV reported.

The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Faiz Ahmed, his wife Mubina (36) and their 12-year-old son, Nomna, who lived in the Haripura area of Lalgate.

The trio had recently returned after completing Umrah in Saudi Arabia. Their bodies were found in the morning and it was initally reported that the family may have died by suicide.

According to police, the first responders were met with an overwhelming stench of gas and a suffocating atmosphere upon entering the house.

The bodies were found in the living room, and preliminary observations noted froth near the mouths of the deceased, a symptom often associated with inhaling toxic fumes.

Given that the hall contained both the air-conditioning unit and gas connections, authorities suspect a failure in one of them turned the room into a death trap.

“Prima facie, it looks like some kind of gas leaked and led to the deaths,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Raghav Jain was quoted as saying by NDTV.

