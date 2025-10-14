Doha-Hong Kong Qatar Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Ahmedabad Airport Due To Technical Glitch

X/Qatar Airways

Ahmedabad: A Hong Kong-bound Qatar Airways flight made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday, October 14, reportedly due to a technical glitch. Panic gripped among the passengers on board the flight.

As per the official website of the Qatar Airways, flight QR816 took off from Hamad International Airport in Doha around 9 am and was "diverted" to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad at around 2.40 pm.

दोहा से हांगकांग जा रही कतर एयरवेज की उड़ान QR816 को तकनीकी खराबी के कारण अहमदाबाद डायवर्ट कर दिया गया और एहतियातन आपातकालीन लैंडिंग कराई गई। विमान दोपहर करीब 2:30 बजे सुरक्षित रूप से उतर गया और सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं। विमान की स्थिति का आकलन करने के लिए तकनीकी जांच की जा रही… — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 14, 2025

A technical investigation is currently underway. All passengers are reported to be safe.

"Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Doha-Hong Kong flight of Qatar Airways was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure. It safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport at around 2.40 pm," an airport official said as reported by PTI.

The official further stated that the decision to resume the flight will be taken after a thorough inspection of the aircraft. However, Qatar Airways' website stated that the flight would depart for Hong Kong from Terminal 2 of the airport at 5.30 pm.

