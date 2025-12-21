 President Murmu Gives Assent To VB-G Ram G Bill
President Murmu Gives Assent To VB-G Ram G Bill

President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Viksit Bharat, Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission -Gramin (VB—G RAM G) Act, 2025, replacing MGNREGA. The law raises the rural employment guarantee to 125 days, links jobs with durable asset creation, ensures timely wages and strengthens decentralised planning, transparency and unemployment safeguards.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu |

President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VG G RAM G)- Bill, 2025, formally ushering in a revamped rural employment framework aimed at strengthening livelihood security and accelerating inclusive rural development.

The legislation, passed earlier by Parliament, replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005 with a modern statutory framework aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. A key highlight of the new Act is the enhancement of the statutory wage employment guarantee from 100 days to at least 125 days per rural household in a financial year, reinforcing income stability and predictability for rural families.

Anchored in the principles of empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation, the Act seeks to reposition rural employment as an integrated instrument of development rather than a standalone welfare scheme. Wage employment under the law will be closely linked with the creation of durable and productive public assets, including water conservation projects, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related assets and works aimed at mitigating extreme weather events.

To ensure agricultural activities are not disrupted, States have been empowered to notify an aggregated pause of up to 60 days during peak sowing and harvesting seasons, without affecting the overall 125-day employment guarantee. The Act also mandates timely wage payments, requiring wages to be paid weekly or within 15 days, with compensation for delays.

article-image

Planning remains decentralised, with all projects originating from Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans approved by Gram Sabhas, while being digitally integrated with national platforms to enable convergence and avoid duplication. The programme will operate as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with a 60:40 Centre-State funding pattern, along with special provisions for northeastern states and Union Territories.

Significantly, the Act strengthens the right to demand employment, restores unemployment allowance as a meaningful safeguard and promotes transparency through technology-enabled monitoring and social audits, laying the groundwork for a more resilient, self-reliant and prosperous Rural Bharat.

