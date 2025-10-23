Bhai Dooj 2025: Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray Unite To Celebrate The Festival With Sister Jaywanti In Mumbai

Raj Thackeray With Uddhav Thackeray | File Pic

Mumbai, October 23: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray celebrated Bhai Dooj with their sister Jaywanti Thackeray Deshpande at their residence in Dadar on Thursday.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray celebrates Bhai Dooj with their sister Jaywanti Thackeray Deshpande in Dadar, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ARDlLSGXA7 — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2025

The Thackeray siblings were seen together as Jaywanti Thackeray Deshpande performed the traditional tilak ceremony, marking the festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The occasion coincided with the conclusion of Diwali festivities across the state.

The images from the celebration, which surfaced on social media, captured a warm family moment shared by the prominent political family in Maharashtra.

Murlidhar Mohol Marks Bhai Dooj in Pune

In Pune, Minister of State (MoS) Murlidhar Mohol also celebrated Bhai Dooj with his sister. Sharing a video of the celebration, Mohol extended greetings to people on the occasion.

“This is part of our rich culture. During the festival of Diwali, we also celebrate Bhai Dooj, a sacred festival that honours the unique bond between brothers and sisters. I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone on this occasion of Bhai Dooj,” he said.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: MoS Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) celebrates Bhai Dooj with his sister in Pune.



He says, “This is part of our rich culture, during the festival of Diwali, we also celebrate Bhai Dooj, a sacred festival that honours the unique bond between brothers and… pic.twitter.com/LRI2Tehvr2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2025

Festival of Bond and Blessing

Bhai Dooj, celebrated two days after Diwali, symbolises the affection and protection shared between brothers and sisters. The day is marked across India with traditional rituals, prayers, and family gatherings.

With political leaders and citizens alike celebrating the occasion, Bhai Dooj once again served as a reminder of the enduring strength of family ties and cultural traditions in Maharashtra.