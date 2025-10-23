Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In Bahraich Jackal Attack; Forest Department Launches Search Operation

Six-year-old girl injured in Bahraich jackal attack; forest team begins search and investigation | Representational Image

Bahraich: A six-year-old girl, Khushi, was seriously injured after being attacked by a jackal while playing outside her home in Karim Behar village, Kaiserganj, Bahraich. The attack, captured on a local CCTV camera, has reignited fear among residents following a lull in wild animal assaults.

Forest Department Launches Investigation and Search

Ranger Omkar Yadav quickly admitted the injured child to a local hospital. DFO Ram Singh Yadav confirmed that a forest department team has been sent for investigation and has begun a search operation across the area. This incident comes after a series of deadly wildlife attacks in Bahraich, where previous incidents mostly involving wolves.3

Shoot-at-Sight Orders Intensify Patrols

Resulted in six human deaths and around 30 injuries. Following those incidents, the state government had issued shoot-at-sight orders for uncaptured man-eating wolves, leading to the killing of three wolves so far. The attack by the jackal has intensified the urgency for forest officials to patrol the area.