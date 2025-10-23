 Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In Bahraich Jackal Attack; Forest Department Launches Search Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In Bahraich Jackal Attack; Forest Department Launches Search Operation

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In Bahraich Jackal Attack; Forest Department Launches Search Operation

A six-year-old girl, Khushi, was seriously injured after being attacked by a jackal while playing outside her home in Karim Behar village, Kaiserganj, Bahraich. The attack, captured on a local CCTV camera, has reignited fear among residents following a lull in wild animal assaults.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Six-year-old girl injured in Bahraich jackal attack; forest team begins search and investigation | Representational Image

Bahraich: A six-year-old girl, Khushi, was seriously injured after being attacked by a jackal while playing outside her home in Karim Behar village, Kaiserganj, Bahraich. The attack, captured on a local CCTV camera, has reignited fear among residents following a lull in wild animal assaults.

Forest Department Launches Investigation and Search

Ranger Omkar Yadav quickly admitted the injured child to a local hospital. DFO Ram Singh Yadav confirmed that a forest department team has been sent for investigation and has begun a search operation across the area. This incident comes after a series of deadly wildlife attacks in Bahraich, where previous incidents mostly involving wolves.3

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Mukesh Sahani’s Political Comeback: Declared INDIA Bloc’s Deputy CM Face In Bihar
Mukesh Sahani’s Political Comeback: Declared INDIA Bloc’s Deputy CM Face In Bihar
Mumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Explosion In Kashimira Apartment, Woman Critically Injured
Mumbai News: Gas Leak Triggers Explosion In Kashimira Apartment, Woman Critically Injured
Uttar Pradesh Investment Boom: Invest UP Sector Desks Attract Major Industrial Projects Across Textiles, Automobiles, Chemicals, Electronics And GCCs
Uttar Pradesh Investment Boom: Invest UP Sector Desks Attract Major Industrial Projects Across Textiles, Automobiles, Chemicals, Electronics And GCCs
October Emerges As Mumbai's Most Polluted Month Of The Year So Far
October Emerges As Mumbai's Most Polluted Month Of The Year So Far
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: 'Fire Service Modernization Vital Amid Population Boom & Urban Expansion,' Says CM...
article-image

Shoot-at-Sight Orders Intensify Patrols

Resulted in six human deaths and around 30 injuries. Following those incidents, the state government had issued shoot-at-sight orders for uncaptured man-eating wolves, leading to the killing of three wolves so far. The attack by the jackal has intensified the urgency for forest officials to patrol the area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Investment Boom: Invest UP Sector Desks Attract Major Industrial Projects Across...

Uttar Pradesh Investment Boom: Invest UP Sector Desks Attract Major Industrial Projects Across...

Uttar Pradesh News: UIDAI Launches Statewide Biometric Update Drive For Children’s Aadhaar Cards

Uttar Pradesh News: UIDAI Launches Statewide Biometric Update Drive For Children’s Aadhaar Cards

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Daylight Burglary In Deoria’s Bagaha Mathia Village; ₹3 Lakh Cash And...

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Daylight Burglary In Deoria’s Bagaha Mathia Village; ₹3 Lakh Cash And...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In Bahraich Jackal Attack; Forest...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In Bahraich Jackal Attack; Forest...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Expands Fire And Emergency Services With Specialised Units To Boost Disaster...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Expands Fire And Emergency Services With Specialised Units To Boost Disaster...