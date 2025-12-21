UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s River Drone Survey Model Set For Nationwide Adoption | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Yogi government’s river conservation initiative in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a national benchmark. For the first time, a state has deployed high-tech drone survey systems on such a large scale for river rejuvenation. The remarkable outcomes of this initiative have prompted the central government to replicate the Uttar Pradesh model across the country.

Under the State Mission for Clean Ganga, drone surveys covering nearly 150 kilometers of the Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Varuna, and Pandu rivers have injected fresh momentum into rejuvenation efforts. Surveys conducted in major cities such as Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Kanpur have enabled precise assessment of river conditions, identification of pollution sources, and mapping of drain discharge points.

Kanpur district is set to benefit first from this initiative. Based on the drone survey findings, a comprehensive action plan is being prepared to ensure zero discharge into rivers. Once implemented, the rivers in the district are expected to achieve zero-discharge status.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently emphasized the need for clean rivers and tangible benefits for local communities. In line with this vision, the identification of drains and pollution control measures has become more efficient.

A drone-based, integrated rejuvenation action plan is also being developed for Lucknow, which will provide a new direction to the restoration of the Gomti River.

Joginder Singh, Project Director of the State Mission for Clean Ganga, said that unprecedented work is being carried out for river conservation under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He added that these efforts are not only reviving rivers but are also generating opportunities for cleanliness, employment, and environmental protection in rural areas.

Owing to the Yogi government’s welfare-oriented policies and effective use of technology, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the leading state in river conservation. The success of this model is now set to guide similar initiatives across the country.