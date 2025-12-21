CM Yogi Adityanath Launches UP Cooperative Expo 2025, Distributes Loans To Beneficiaries

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Youth Cooperative Conference and UP Cooperative Expo-2025 at Jupiter Hall, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Sunday, marking the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

A short film showcasing key achievements and innovations of the Cooperative Department was screened on the occasion. The Chief Minister and former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu also released a booklet documenting these milestones.

During the event, the Chief Minister honored officials and beneficiaries for outstanding contributions to the cooperative sector and distributed loan cheques under various schemes.

Honored by the Chief Minister

* Satyendra Kumar, District Magistrate, Varanasi, was honored for his pivotal role in strengthening cooperatives in Maharajganj, Barabanki, and Varanasi.

* Santosh Kumar Sharma, District Magistrate, Maharajganj, was recognized for enrolling the highest number of members (1.22 lakh) and adding the maximum online members (28,000) in the state under the M-PACS Membership Mega Campaign-2025.

Loan Cheques Distributed

* Under the CM Yuva Udyami Yojana, Ajay Pratap Singh and Danishtha Fatima received loan cheques of ₹5 lakh each from the UP State Cooperative Bank.

* Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana, Sonam Verma and Manish Kumar Bhadauria were given loan cheques of ₹25 lakh each, while Akanksha Singh received a loan cheque of ₹10 lakh.

* Vandana Tiwari and Lalita Devi were honored for exemplary performance under the Namo Drone Didi Scheme.

Top Performing Districts in Membership Enrollment (M-PACS Mega Campaign)

* Maharajganj – Jitendra Bahadur Singh (UP State Cooperative Bank) and Sunil Kumar Gupta, AR Cooperative (1.22 lakh members)

* Shahjahanpur – Dharmendra Pratap Singh Rathore, Chairman, District Cooperative Bank, and Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Assistant Commissioner (1.08 lakh members)

* Unnao – Arun Singh, Chairman, District Cooperative Bank, and Ravindra Kumar Singh, Assistant Commissioner (over 1.02 lakh members)

Three District Cooperative Banks that collected the highest deposits under the M-PACS Membership Mega Campaign-2025

* Meerut – Deposits exceeding ₹125 crore

(Vimal Kumar Sharma, Chairman; Vinay Singh, Secretary)

* Ghaziabad – Deposits exceeding ₹65.48 crore

(Krishnaveer Singh, Chairman; Sandeep Singh, Secretary)

* Lakhimpur Kheri –

(Vineet Manar Patel, Chairman; Sudhanshu Chaudhary, Secretary)

​