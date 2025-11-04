Traffic Cops Fold Hands Before Biker Carrying 6 Kids In UP's Hapur; Fined ₹7000

In a shocking incident during the Kartik Purnima fair on Wednesday, police and traffic officials were left astonished after spotting a man riding a motorcycle with six children on board at the Palwara check post on the Ganganagari fair route, in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amid the heavy rush on the highway for the Deepdan festival, the youth was seen carrying two children on the petrol tank and four more on the seat behind him, while riding from Palwara check post toward Balvapur village.

Police and traffic personnel on duty immediately stopped him and were stunned by his reckless act. They first folded their hands and tried to make him understand the seriousness of the situation. Officials explained that such blatant violation of traffic rules not only constitutes a punishable offence but also puts his and others’ lives in grave danger.

The officers safely got the children off the motorcycle and arranged for another vehicle to take them ahead.

Circle Officer (CO) Stuti Singh said the motorcyclist was issued a fine of ₹7,000 and given a strict warning for his irresponsible behaviour.