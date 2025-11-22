 Jharkhand: Two Killed In Separate Elephant Attacks In Giridih And Gumla
A 61-year-old farmer, Jaago Mahto, was attacked by a wild elephant while harvesting paddy in his field. The victim was a resident of Bishanpura village in Giridih district, they said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Wild Elephant | Representational Image - File Pic

Two persons were trampled to death by elephants in separate cases in Jharkhand's Giridih and Gumla districts, officials said on Saturday.

A 61-year-old farmer, Jaago Mahto, was attacked by a wild elephant while harvesting paddy in his field. The victim was a resident of Bishanpura village in Giridih district, they said.

Details of the Incident

Officer-in-Charge of Jamuwa police station, Dilip Kumar, said, "The incident took place this afternoon. The victim was in his field when he was suddenly attacked by a wild elephant."

Police recovered his body from the spot and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Second Victim in Giridih

A 55-year-old man, Lalku Ram, was killed by a wild elephant in Giridih district. The deceased was a resident of Morgaon village under Bharno police station limits.

Officer in charge of Bharno police station, Kanchan Prajapati said, "The victim was attacked by an elephant and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Bharno Community Health Centre."

Relief Measures

Following the incident, the deceased's family has been provided Rs 10,000 as immediate relief by forest officials. The remaining compensation amount of Rs 3,90,000 will be disbursed after the post-mortem examination.

Precautionary Steps Taken

The OC further said that a herd of 18 wild elephants is currently present in the area. As a preventive measure, section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in the region to maintain public order and safety.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

