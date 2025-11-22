Woman Murdered After Dispute In Kochi, Body Found Wrapped In Plastic; Accused Arrested By Police

A woman was found murdered and wrapped in a plastic sack in the compound of a house near here on Saturday. | Representational Image

Kochi: A woman was found murdered and wrapped in a plastic sack in the compound of a house near here on Saturday, police said.

George K K, a resident of Konthuruthi, has been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

According to the police, the accused brought the woman, said to be a sex worker, to his house from the vicinity of South Girls’ High School in Thevara the previous night.

An altercation broke out between them over financial matters, and in a fit of rage, he struck her on the head with an iron bar, intending to kill her, Kochi Superintendent of Police Sibi Tom said.

"During interrogation, George confessed to the crime. As per his statement, he tried to drag her body out of the house to dispose it, but collapsed before completing it," Tom told reporters here.

Earlier, George reportedly sought the help of residents to dispose of the body, claiming it was the carcass of a pet animal.

The body, discovered on the tiled courtyard on the side of the house, was first spotted by volunteers of the 'Haritha Karma Sena' cleaning squad.

They informed the local councillor, who alerted the police.

Preliminary investigations confirmed the incident was a murder, with bloodstains found inside the house. Detailed interrogation of the suspect revealed the cause and method of the crime, police said.

A probe is ongoing to establish the details of the deceased woman, who is believed to be a native of Pakakkad district, sources added.

