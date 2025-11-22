Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025 - Pooja Bumper BR-106 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹12 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025 - Pooja Bumper BR-106 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot! | File Pic

The Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-106 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, November 22 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Pooja Bumper BR-106 lottery is ₹12 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Pooja Bumper BR-106 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, November 22, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Pooja Bumper BR-106 for Thursday, 22-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹12,00,00,000/- (12 Crore)

(Common to all series)

JD 545542 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S SURESH

Agency No.: P 2267

Consolation Prize ₹1,00,000/-

(Remaining all series)

JA 545542 JB 545542

JC 545542 JE 545542

2nd Prize: ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

JA 838734

JB 124349

JC 385583

JD 676775

JE 553135

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize ₹5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

JA 399845JB 661634

JC 175464

JD 549209

JE 264942

JA 369495

JB 556571

JC 732838

JD 354656

JE 824957

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹3,00,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

JA 170839

JB 404255

JC 585262

JD 259802

JE 645037

5th Prize ₹2,00,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

JA 855675

JB 688025

JC 297320

JD 380870

6th Prize ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 18 times)

1272 1965 2175 2377 2574 3336 3410 4519 5468 6674 6727 7823 7979 8252 9562 9599 9719 9727

7th Prize ₹1000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0207 0279 0283 0395 0435 0585 0688 0691 0737 0791 0883 0964 1044 1327 1332 1358 1458 1511 1609 1611 1632 1693 1795 1804 1805 1845 1905 2013 2155 2308 2446 2463 2569 2604 2704 2737 2753 2809 3146 3174 3247 3248 3361 3383 3391 3526 3611 3641 3660 3698 3735 3754 3805 3808 3823 3873 3923 3936 4018 4046 4092 4120 4162 4194 4223 4281 4381 4491 4727 4791 4832 4847 4890 4909 4978 5022 5101 5111 5192 5276 5287 5309 5316 5318 5566 5631 5691 5707 5720 5768 5851 5883 6002 6023 6224 6260 6355 6376 6528 6607 6612 6619 6630 6728 6749 6805 6917 6926 6958 7011 7047 7195 7261 7348 7548 7563 7642 8022 8180 8181 8344 8387 8389 8390 8485 8527 8594 8698 8720 8750 8759 8789 8812 8861 9201 9444 9594 9617 9728 9774 9797 9825 9841 9884

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

