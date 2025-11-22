 Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025 - Pooja Bumper BR-106 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹12 Crore Jackpot!
The first prize for the Pooja Bumper BR-106 lottery is ₹12 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Updated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
The Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-106 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, November 22 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Pooja Bumper BR-106 lottery is ₹12 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Pooja Bumper BR-106 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, November 22, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Pooja Bumper BR-106 for Thursday, 22-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹12,00,00,000/- (12 Crore)

(Common to all series)

JD 545542 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S SURESH

Agency No.: P 2267

Consolation Prize ₹1,00,000/-

(Remaining all series)

JA 545542  JB 545542

JC 545542  JE 545542

2nd Prize: ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

JA 838734

JB 124349

JC 385583

JD 676775

JE 553135

Agent Name: 

Agency No.:

3rd Prize ₹5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

JA 399845JB 661634

JC 175464

JD 549209

JE 264942

JA 369495

JB 556571

JC 732838

JD 354656

JE 824957

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹3,00,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

JA 170839

JB 404255

JC 585262

JD 259802

JE 645037

5th Prize ₹2,00,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

JA 855675

JB 688025

JC 297320

JD 380870

6th Prize ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 18 times)

1272  1965  2175  2377  2574  3336  3410  4519  5468  6674  6727  7823  7979  8252  9562  9599  9719  9727

7th Prize ₹1000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0207  0279  0283  0395  0435  0585  0688  0691  0737  0791  0883  0964  1044  1327  1332  1358  1458  1511  1609  1611  1632  1693  1795  1804  1805  1845  1905  2013  2155  2308  2446  2463  2569  2604  2704  2737  2753  2809  3146  3174  3247  3248  3361  3383  3391  3526  3611  3641  3660  3698  3735  3754  3805  3808  3823  3873  3923  3936  4018  4046  4092  4120  4162  4194  4223  4281  4381  4491  4727  4791  4832  4847  4890  4909  4978  5022  5101  5111  5192  5276  5287  5309  5316  5318  5566  5631  5691  5707  5720  5768  5851  5883  6002  6023  6224  6260  6355  6376  6528  6607  6612  6619  6630  6728  6749  6805  6917  6926  6958  7011  7047  7195  7261  7348  7548  7563  7642  8022  8180  8181  8344  8387  8389  8390  8485  8527  8594  8698  8720  8750  8759  8789  8812  8861  9201  9444  9594  9617  9728  9774  9797  9825  9841  9884

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

