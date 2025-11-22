Notorious Criminal Injured And Arrested In Begusarai Encounter As Bihar Steps Up Action On Crime

A notorious criminal was injured in an encounter with police in Bihar's Begusarai district and arrested. | Representational Image

Patna: A notorious criminal was injured in an encounter with police in Bihar's Begusarai district and arrested.

With the formation of the new government in Bihar, police action against criminal activities has intensified.

In a joint operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) and the district police, wanted criminal Shivdutt Rai sustained injuries during an exchange of fire on Friday night.

The encounter took place between Shaligram and Malhipur villages under the Sahebpur Kamal police station limits.

The accused, 27-year-old Shivdutt Rai, son of Rajkishore Rai and a resident of Banahara under the jurisdiction of Teghra police station, was undergoing treatment under police custody.

According to sources, the STF had received a tip-off that the absconding criminal was planning to purchase weapons in the Malhipur area.

Acting swiftly, the STF team rushed to the spot and simultaneously alerted the local police.

As soon as the joint team arrived, six criminals on two motorcycles opened fire.

The police retaliated in self-defence, during which Shivdutt Rai, who sustained a bullet injury in his thigh, fell to the ground.

Taking advantage of the darkness, his associates managed to escape.

During interrogation, Rai provided information that led police to recover a cache of weapons and cash from a house.

However, the police have not yet released an official statement regarding the seizure or details of the operation.

Rai is the prime accused in the September 2, 2022, attack on the residence of Sarpanch Meena Devi of Dhankaul Panchayat under the Teghra police station limit.

Meena Devi's younger son, Avnish Kumar, was murdered, while the elder son, Rajneesh, sustained injuries while resisting a robbery attempt.

A named FIR was lodged against Shivdutt and his gang members following that incident.

This encounter marks the first major police action since Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary took charge of the Home Department.

The portfolio allocations were finalised just a day earlier.

Samrat Chaudhary had repeatedly warned that under his charge, "criminals will either be in jail or in the crematorium".

With this operation in Begusarai, the police appear to be acting swiftly in line with the state Home Minister's strict stance on crime.

