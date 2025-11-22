BSF And Mizoram Excise Seize Drugs Worth ₹4.79 Crore In Aizawl, Arrest Four Including Myanmar Nationals

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, has seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin, worth over Rs 4.79 crore and arrested four drug peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals. | IANS

Aizawl: The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, has seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin, worth over Rs 4.79 crore and arrested four drug peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, on Saturday, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said that the troops of the border guarding force of the Mizoram and Cachar frontier, acting on secret information, identified a house at Chandmari West in Aizawl.

In the presence of two independent civil witnesses, a thorough search of the premises was conducted.

On 22 Nov 2025, acting on BSF input, a joint team of BSF Aizawl and Excise & Narcotics Mizoram seized 5.89 kg of Methamphetamine and 41 gm of Heroin worth over ₹4.79 Cr in West Aizawl. Four drug peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, were apprehended. pic.twitter.com/BA21gHTSCo — BSF Mizoram and Cachar (@BSF_MizoramCach) November 22, 2025

Two suspected drug peddlers were found inside the house. On questioning, they voluntarily handed over two bags containing suspected narcotics.

Read Also Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Says New Labour Codes Repackage Old Laws Without Ensuring Minimum Wage Or...

Subsequent examination revealed the bags contained six packages (5.89 kg) of Methamphetamine tablets and three soap cases (41 gm) of heroin, valued over Rs 4.79 crore.

The consignment was seized by the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram, and all four drug peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, were apprehended.

A BSF statement said that this successful operation stands as a testimony to the high degree of coordination, real-time information sharing, and seamless synergy between BSF Aizawl and the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram.

The joint effort reinforces the strong commitment of both agencies to combating cross-border trafficking networks and safeguarding the youth from the menace of narcotics.

The Border Security Force remains steadfast in its resolve to work in close cooperation with all sister agencies to curb illegal activities along the Indo-Myanmar border and ensure the safety and security of the region, the statement said.

The drug seizure on Saturday was the second such incident within four days in the same areas of Mizoram.

On Wednesday, the BSF and the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, in a joint operation, seized methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 26 crore and arrested two drug peddlers, both Myanmar nationals.

The BSF spokesman had said that the troops of the border guarding force of the Mizoram and Cachar frontier acted on specific and actionable information received regarding the trafficking of suspected narcotic substances between Seling and Aizawl.

The joint team intercepted two suspects riding two Scooties on National Highway-6 (NH-6) between Seling and Tuirial in Aizawl district.

During questioning, both suspects admitted to having concealed a consignment in nearby roadside bushes.

Subsequently, in the presence of two independent witnesses, a systematic search of the indicated location was carried out, resulting in the recovery of two plastic bags.

Upon inspection, one bag was found to contain 15 packages of methamphetamine tablets (Dragon Brand) weighing 14.905 kg, while the other bag contained 49 soap cases of heroin weighing 707 grams.

Meanwhile, in a major drug haul, the Mizoram Police seized huge quantities of methamphetamine tablets and heroin, valued together at Rs 41.64 crore, in separate operations on November 19 and 20.

A police statement said that two drug peddlers from Assam and another from Manipur were arrested for possessing the drugs smuggled from Myanmar.

The methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are commonly referred to as the 'crazy drug'. They are banned in India.

Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively. Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for the smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)