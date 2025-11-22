Tejas Plane Crash Video: Fresh Footage Shows Moments When Aircraft Went Down While Performing Manoeuvre At Dubai Air Show 2025 (Screengrab) | Instagram/@wltan1791a

Dubai: A new video of the Tejas fighter jet crash is making rounds on social media. The purported clip shows the exact moments of the crash during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday, November 21. Wing Commander Namansh Syal was flying the plane. He died in the crash.

In the zoomed-in video, the aircraft can be seen taking a sharp climb, leaving a trail of white smoke behind. However, while performing a manoeuvre, it began moving downward and failed to regain altitude. The Tejas MK1 then crashed and burst into flames.

New Video Of The Crash:

The pilot of the aircraft is believed to have been performing a negative G-manoeuvre at low altitude when the crash took place. Defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) speculated that the incident might have occurred due to the pilot losing control or experiencing a blackout caused by the g-forces.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Captain Gaur said that the exact cause of the crash can only be determined after the data from the cockpit is retrieved.

Captain Gaur said, “It is sad that our Tejas jet crashed during the Dubai Air Show and our brave pilot lost his life. From the visuals, it seems that the jet lost control during the acrobatics, or there might have been a pilot blackout. Blackout here means excessive gravitational force.

Last Video Of Wing Commander Syal:

Wing Commander Namansh Syal who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, India’s Tejas pilot, seen here at the Dubai Air Show with senior Indian officials including MoS Defence Sanjay Seth.



A proud son of India. 🇮🇳🙏pic.twitter.com/jiWqJDgrkX — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) November 21, 2025

“Pilots wear a G-suit so that the blood does not pool in their legs; there might have been an issue with that. What exactly happened can only be determined once the cockpit data is retrieved. I express my condolences to the family of the pilot,” he added.

Excessive g-forces can cause blood to pool in the lower body, potentially leading to pilot blackout.

The IAF has constituted a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.