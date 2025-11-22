 Tejas Plane Crash Video: Fresh Footage Shows Moments When Aircraft Went Down While Performing Manoeuvre At Dubai Air Show 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTejas Plane Crash Video: Fresh Footage Shows Moments When Aircraft Went Down While Performing Manoeuvre At Dubai Air Show 2025

Tejas Plane Crash Video: Fresh Footage Shows Moments When Aircraft Went Down While Performing Manoeuvre At Dubai Air Show 2025

A new video of the Tejas fighter jet crash is making rounds on social media. The new video shows the exact moments of the crash during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. The pilot of the aircraft is believed to have been performing a negative G-manoeuvre at low altitude when the crash took place.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Tejas Plane Crash Video: Fresh Footage Shows Moments When Aircraft Went Down While Performing Manoeuvre At Dubai Air Show 2025 (Screengrab) | Instagram/@wltan1791a

Dubai: A new video of the Tejas fighter jet crash is making rounds on social media. The purported clip shows the exact moments of the crash during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday, November 21. Wing Commander Namansh Syal was flying the plane. He died in the crash.

In the zoomed-in video, the aircraft can be seen taking a sharp climb, leaving a trail of white smoke behind. However, while performing a manoeuvre, it began moving downward and failed to regain altitude. The Tejas MK1 then crashed and burst into flames.

New Video Of The Crash:

The pilot of the aircraft is believed to have been performing a negative G-manoeuvre at low altitude when the crash took place. Defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) speculated that the incident might have occurred due to the pilot losing control or experiencing a blackout caused by the g-forces.

FPJ Shorts
Tejas Plane Crash Video: Fresh Footage Shows Moments When Aircraft Went Down While Performing Manoeuvre At Dubai Air Show 2025
Tejas Plane Crash Video: Fresh Footage Shows Moments When Aircraft Went Down While Performing Manoeuvre At Dubai Air Show 2025
NITI Aayog Creates Roadmap On Urban Data Ecosystems For Growth, Jobs & Service Delivery Under The State Support Mission
NITI Aayog Creates Roadmap On Urban Data Ecosystems For Growth, Jobs & Service Delivery Under The State Support Mission
Mumbai Viral Video: Bajaj Qute Converted To Auto Spotted On WEH Leaves Netizens Asking, 'Will This Even Go To SoBo?'
Mumbai Viral Video: Bajaj Qute Converted To Auto Spotted On WEH Leaves Netizens Asking, 'Will This Even Go To SoBo?'
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dharavi Near Mahim Railway Station; Multiple Explosion Heard, Western Railway Services Hit | Videos
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dharavi Near Mahim Railway Station; Multiple Explosion Heard, Western Railway Services Hit | Videos

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Captain Gaur said that the exact cause of the crash can only be determined after the data from the cockpit is retrieved.

Captain Gaur said, “It is sad that our Tejas jet crashed during the Dubai Air Show and our brave pilot lost his life. From the visuals, it seems that the jet lost control during the acrobatics, or there might have been a pilot blackout. Blackout here means excessive gravitational force.

Last Video Of Wing Commander Syal:

“Pilots wear a G-suit so that the blood does not pool in their legs; there might have been an issue with that. What exactly happened can only be determined once the cockpit data is retrieved. I express my condolences to the family of the pilot,” he added.

Read Also
'Entire Village Is Very Sad': Relative Of Wing Commander Naman Syal Expresses Grief Over Tejas Crash...
article-image

Excessive g-forces can cause blood to pool in the lower body, potentially leading to pilot blackout.

The IAF has constituted a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 22, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Plot To Carry Out Multiple Explosions Hatched In 2023': Delhi Car Blast Co-Accused Muzammil...

'Plot To Carry Out Multiple Explosions Hatched In 2023': Delhi Car Blast Co-Accused Muzammil...

NCMEI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Al-Falah University Over Links To Delhi Blast

NCMEI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Al-Falah University Over Links To Delhi Blast

'Entire Village Is Very Sad': Relative Of Wing Commander Naman Syal Expresses Grief Over Tejas Crash...

'Entire Village Is Very Sad': Relative Of Wing Commander Naman Syal Expresses Grief Over Tejas Crash...

West Bengal Woman Thrown Off Under Constructed Building Roof In South 24 Parganas; BJP Alleges TMC...

West Bengal Woman Thrown Off Under Constructed Building Roof In South 24 Parganas; BJP Alleges TMC...