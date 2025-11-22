 Delhi Air Pollution: Stricter Restrictions Imposed Amid 'Very Poor' Air Quality - DETAILS
Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday, November 22, tightened pollution-control measures.

Delhi Air Pollution (File Image) | ANI

Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday, November 22, tightened pollution-control measures in the national capital and adjoining areas. The CAQM revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to improve the air quality. Several restrictions currently reserved for the ‘Severe’ category under GRAP Stage IV now be part of GRAP Stage III, which was earlier implemented in the national capital territory (NCT), as air quality remains in the ‘very poor’ range.

As per the CAQM, Delhi and other state governments in the NCR should take a decision on allowing public, municipal, and private offices to work at 50 per cent strength and allow work-from-home for the remaining staff, reported NDTV.

Similarly, the CAQM reportedly asked the Central government to decide whether to allow its employees to work from home amid rising levels of air pollution. The revised restrictions are applicable to other GRAP stages as well.

Earlier, staggered timings in government offices were part of GRAP-III, but they have now been included under GRAP-II, reported NDTV. Similarly, restrictions including transport augmentation, which were earlier part of GRAP-II, have reportedly been brought under GRAP-I.

“All the agencies responsible for implementation of GRAP in NCR have been directed to take note of the modifications made in the revised GRAP schedule and implement the same immediately in the region,” said the CAQM, as quoted by the media house.

On Saturday, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the “very poor” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) 9 am hourly bulletin, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 360.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe.

Meanwhile, the Noida area also continued to remain in the “severe” category, with Sector 125 recording an AQI of 434, though slight improvement was seen since Friday.

Greater Noida appeared to have comparatively better air quality; while the Knowledge Park 5 area recorded an AQI of 393, Knowledge Park 3 recorded an AQI of 294 in the “poor” category.

