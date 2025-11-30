 Man Dies On Spot After Being Mowed Down By Oil Tanker Moments After Getting Off Vehicle In UP's Bareilly; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
After the incident, the tanker stopped briefly, but then sped away, running over the victim’s body once again. The footage shows passersby stopping after witnessing the tragic accident, but no one stepped forward to help the man.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic incident, a man died after being run over by an oil tanker in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. A shocking CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the oil tanker halting while a man gets down from the vehicle, holding a plastic can in his hand.

After stepping off, the man begins walking on the road. Moments later, the tanker also starts moving. As the man was walking in the middle of the road, the tanker hit him from behind, causing him to fall. He was then crushed under the wheels of the vehicle.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Bagren depot in the Aonla police station area.

After being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Reacting to the video on social media, Bareilly Police said, “An FIR has been registered at Police Station Amla, Bareilly, under relevant sections. The panchayatnama of the deceased’s body has been prepared, and post-mortem proceedings are underway. Further investigation is ongoing.”

