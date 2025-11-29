Indore News: SIR; Help Desks Set Up In Each Zone To Give Information Of 2003 SIR

Indore News: SIR; Help Desks Set Up In Each Zone To Give Info Of 2003 SIR |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the due date of door-to-door survey of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draws near, help desks have been set up in every zonal office of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and in polling booths with three or more polling stations in the district. Here voters can obtain information about SIR held in 2003.

To view the list of all help desks set-up in the district, the administration has released a QR code.

By scanning the QR code, information can be obtained about the help desk.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for the 2026 voter list is being carried out at a rapid pace in the district. In this regard, collector and District Election Officer Shivam Verma is regularly meeting

all Election Registration Officers (EROs) in the district to review the daily work being done.

Information regarding the work being done in the district is being obtained from BLOs, their assistants and supervisors involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign for the 2026 voter list, and any difficulties arising in this regard are being resolved promptly. The

The District Election Office and the Indore Municipal Corporation are working continuously.