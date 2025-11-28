 Indore News: Girl Falls Off E-Rickshaw Carrying 23 Kids, Injured
Indore News: Girl Falls Off E-Rickshaw Carrying 23 Kids, Injured

An e-rickshaw with a capacity to seat 5 people, somehow managed to accommodate 23 students, stunning passersby in the Chandan Nagar area on Friday. The matter would have gone unnoticed had not one little girl fallen off the vehicle. Thankfully, she was not injured.

Friday, November 28, 2025
People rushed to help the girl and picked her up. When they looked into the e-rickshaw carefully, they were stunned to see so many kids crammed into such a small space. As the kids came out of the e-rickshaw, the count was an astounding 23!

23 students who were present in E-Rickshaw

23 students who were present in E-Rickshaw |

When locals confronted the driver, he said that the principal of the private school had ordered him to carry all the children in one trip, saying, "Take all the children at one go. If you make two trips, I will not pay you."

Shockingly, neither the children nor the driver could clearly name the school. They only mentioned that the school operates in the Nagin Nagar area.

Residents have demanded action against the school management and the rickshaw operator for endangering the lives of children.

