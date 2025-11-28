MP News: 2009 Batch IAS Officer Avinash Lavania Relieved, Secretary Vishesh Garhpale Gets Additional Charge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 2009 batch IAS officer Avinash Lavania has been relieved for going on deputation to the Centre.
Lavania has been posted as director of the Union Agriculture Ministry.
Secretary (energy) Vishesh Garhpale has been given additional charge of the MD of the Power Management Company, the position which Lavania was holding until now.
