 MP News: 2009 Batch IAS Officer Avinash Lavania Relieved, Secretary Vishesh Garhpale Gets Additional Charge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 2009 Batch IAS Officer Avinash Lavania Relieved, Secretary Vishesh Garhpale Gets Additional Charge

MP News: 2009 Batch IAS Officer Avinash Lavania Relieved, Secretary Vishesh Garhpale Gets Additional Charge

A 2009 batch IAS officer Avinash Lavania has been relieved for going on deputation to the Centre. Lavania has been posted as director of the Union Agriculture Ministry.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 2009 Batch IAS Officer Avinash Lavania Relieved, Secretary Vishesh Garhpale Gets Additional Charge |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 2009 batch IAS officer Avinash Lavania has been relieved for going on deputation to the Centre.

Lavania has been posted as director of the Union Agriculture Ministry.

Secretary (energy) Vishesh Garhpale has been given additional charge of the MD of the Power Management Company, the position which Lavania was holding until now.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Bombay Parsi Punchayet Puts Controversial Flat Allotment On Hold After Debate
Mumbai News: Bombay Parsi Punchayet Puts Controversial Flat Allotment On Hold After Debate
Maharashtra News: Raigad Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections
Maharashtra News: Raigad Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections
West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process - VIDEO
West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process - VIDEO
Thar Owner Seeks Haryana DGP’s Apology Over 'Criminal Mindset’ Remark
Thar Owner Seeks Haryana DGP’s Apology Over 'Criminal Mindset’ Remark
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 2009 Batch IAS Officer Avinash Lavania Relieved, Secretary Vishesh Garhpale Gets Additional...

MP News: 2009 Batch IAS Officer Avinash Lavania Relieved, Secretary Vishesh Garhpale Gets Additional...

MP News: Congress Accuses Election Commission Of India Of Shifting Its Voter-Roll Duties Onto People

MP News: Congress Accuses Election Commission Of India Of Shifting Its Voter-Roll Duties Onto People

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam & Raj Were Laughing During Court Proceeding, Says Raja's Brother...

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam & Raj Were Laughing During Court Proceeding, Says Raja's Brother...

MP News: MLAs Salary Set For Hike, Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly In Upcoming Winter Session

MP News: MLAs Salary Set For Hike, Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly In Upcoming Winter Session

Bhopal News: ‘UCC Guilty Officials’ Plea For New Trial To Be Settled With Pending Appeal’

Bhopal News: ‘UCC Guilty Officials’ Plea For New Trial To Be Settled With Pending Appeal’