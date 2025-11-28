MP News: Ex-Home Minister Narottam Mishra Warns Govt, Demands Action Against IAS Officer Santosh Verma Over Remarks On Brahmin Girls

MP News: Ex-Home Minister Narottam Mishra Warns Govt, Demands Action Against IAS Officer Santosh Verma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no end in sight to the storm raised by the statement of IAS officer Santosh Verma on Brahmin girls.

Former home minister Narottam Mishra warned the state government on Friday, saying, ''If the government does not act against Verma, the follower of Sanatan Dharma will do so.''

The people like Verma with a sick mindset are trying to sow the seeds of inequality in the society, Mishra said.

By saying that the Brahmins should offer the hands of their daughters to his sons, Verma has done something wrong, the former home minister said, adding that the government should immediately act against Verma.

Meanwhile, the members of the Brahmin community continued to stage sit-ins across the state.

The Brahmin organisations staged a sit-in outside Mantralay to express their resentment against Verma’s statement.

The protesters recited the Hanumanchalisa and urged the government to take back the IAS award. Verma is a promotee IAS officer.

