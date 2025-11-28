MP News: Congress Accuses Election Commission Of India Of Shifting Its Voter-Roll Duties Onto People | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday accused Election Commission of India of shifting its constitutional responsibility of identifying and adding eligible citizens to voter rolls onto voters themselves. He was addressing media after a 3.30-hour meeting of Congress’ Political Affairs Committee in Bhopal.

Singh said assistant returning officers are required to verify houses with more than ten voters, yet in Bhopal’s Narela constituency one house had 108 voters listed in 2023. He demanded an FIR against booth-level officer and ARO for supplying “wrong and fabricated” information. Singh said that similar irregularities had surfaced in Damoh, Ratlam, Gwalior and several other districts.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said party leaders assigned specific areas will carry out voter-list revision from December 9 to January 31, following the SIR.

Cong state in-charge sore at appointments without approval

Congress state in-charge Harish Choudhary said in the political affairs committee meeting here on Friday that this was not the old era when appointments were made without informing party leaders in New Delhi and due care should be taken before issuing appointment letters. He pulled up the PCC office-bearers for appointing party leaders on various posts without getting approval from him.

He instructed the party leaders that every appointment made would have to be approved by him.

He also chided party members on fake booth level agents (BLA) and ordered action.

He also questioned why the appointment of block Congress presidents was delayed and why had the process not even started, instructing the PCC leaders to speed it up.

Choudhary asked the media section about the appointment of district media spokespersons. The party had appointed district media in-charges, but they are sitting idle because there are no spokespersons.