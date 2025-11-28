Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam & Raj Were Laughing During Court Proceeding, Says Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuvanshi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sonam Raghuvanshi and her paramour Raj Kushwaha were laughing during the court proceeding of what has been labelled as ‘Honeymoon murder case’, claimed Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed in Sohra, Meghalaya, in May 2025. Sonam, Raja’s wife, and Raj are accused in the case.

Vipin said, “Sonam and the other accused showed no remorse and were seen laughing during the video conference set up for the trial. They exhibited no grief or fear of consequences for this brutal murder.”

Vipin recorded his statements in Meghalaya’s local court for the third consecutive day. He was cross-examined by the accused’s lawyer on Friday.

The defence lawyer asked Vipin if he was present at the time of the murder at the spot, to which he responded, "If I was there, would I have allowed them to murder my brother in front of me?" Later, he was asked how he was sure that Sonam planned the trip and arranged the travel tickets, and he responded that Raja had told him.

The defence lawyer further asked him if he had any proof that Raja had told him, for which he retorted, "Contact Raja to find out if he had told me so or not." He added that the money debited from Sonam’s account clearly showed that Sonam had arranged the tickets.

Vipin left Shillong for Indore on Friday night. He said that if he were called by the court again, he would be present. He added that he will do anything to give justice to his brother Raja.

Sonam attends proceedings wearing a new dress each time

Vipin further said that he had testified in court for four days, and each time, Sonam had attended the court proceedings in new dresses. He believed that Sonam’s family is in regular contact with her through the telephone in jail, and they had sent her garments. He claimed he had proof of their contacts.