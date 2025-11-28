 MP News: Beloved Pet Dog ‘Maggi’ Goes Missing In Jabalpur; ₹10k Reward Announced
Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Beloved Pet Dog ‘Maggi’ Goes Missing In Jabalpur; ₹10k Reward Announced | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A family in Jabalpur has filed a missing complaint for their pet dog ‘Maggi’ and has offered a ₹10k reward for anyone who helps return her safely.

According to the family, Maggi went missing a month before her birthday after which they filed a missing complaint at Madan Mahal police station. 

Maggi, a black female Lhasa Apso, has been part of the Tiwari family for nearly nine years. Akhilesh Tiwari and his wife Nishtha treated her like a daughter and raised her as a member of the family. 

The family says Maggi is more than just a pet and that the house feels empty without her.

According to Nishtha Tiwari, Maggi went out of the house on November 19 when the gate was accidentally left open and did not return. 

FP Photo

article-image

The family searched everywhere, checked CCTV footage, and asked neighbors, but there has been no trace of her. They have now put up posters across the city requesting help in finding her.

Maggi’s owners say she was carefully groomed and taken to a pet parlor regularly. She was especially close to Akhilesh, who always spent time with her every week. 

The family had been planning to celebrate her ninth birthday this month, but she went missing before the celebrations.

FP Photo

Lhasa Apso dogs, originally from Tibet, are a rare and valuable breed. They are about 10 - 11 inches tall, weigh 5.5 - 7 kg, live 12 - 15 years on average, and are known for their intelligence, alertness and loyalty. 

This breed typically costs between ₹35k and ₹50k.

The Tiwari family appeals to anyone who finds Maggi not to be afraid; they will not take any action against the finder and will be forever grateful.

