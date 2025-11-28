Indore News: Two Teens Among Four Injured As Baneshwari Bus Hits Two-Wheelers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people including two teenagers were injured after a speeding bus belonging to a private travel firm hit their two-wheelers in Sanwer police station area on Friday evening.

The accident occurred around 4:30 pm near Badodiya village on the Indore-Ujjain road when the bus of BJP MLA Rakesh 'Golu' Shukla’s firm hit two different two-wheelers. Angered by the incident, the locals vandalised the bus and assaulted its staff. Eyewitnesses claimed the bus was driven at a high speed when it rammed into two two-wheelers.

Sanwer police station in-charge G S Mahobia said that four people were injured in the accidents who have been identified as Saransh Yadav (13), Shivang (19), both residents of Highway dream city, Dharmapuri and Azam Khan (50), Kala Bai (48), residents of Banganga area. Saransh and Shivang were riding a scooter towards Indore from Ujjain side while Azam and Kala Bai were riding another two-wheeler towards Ujjain from Indore side.

Near Badodiya village, the bus bearing registration number MP 09 FA 9720 going towards Indore from Ujjain hit Saransh’s two-wheeler from behind while hit Azam’s two-wheeler from the front, causing them injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital while police seized the bus and detained the driver Ravi Chauhan, added TI Mahobia.

Locals pelt stones & vandalise bus

Angered by the accident, passersby and locals began pelting stones at the bus and vandalised it. At that time, several passengers were still inside, but they were quickly evacuated. Police reached the spot soon after receiving the information and brought the situation under control.

Baneshwari Travels buses in limelight for earlier accidents

--On October 12, a 29-year-old woman sustained severe injuries, while her nine-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries, after a speeding Baneshwari Travels bus allegedly driving on the wrong lane hit their scooter and then collided with a divider on Rajkumar Bridge in the Tukoganj police station area.

--On September 17, a couple and their two minor children were killed when a speeding bus belonging to MLA Golu Shukla’s family’s travel firm hit their motorcycle in the Sanwer police station area. The tragedy occurred near Ringnodiya village on the Indore–Ujjain Road, killing Mahendra Solanki (35), his wife Jayshree Solanki (33), and their sons Jigar (5) and Tejas (14).